Promising Futures: Meriweather fourth grader Isla Mills

Our Promising Futures Friday featured student this week is Meriwether Elementary School fourth grader Isla Mills.

Her family moved to Washington state from Japan four years ago when her father was stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. She loves reading, baking and doing gymnastics. Her favorite books to read are ones with fantastical creatures that let her mind slip into a land of make-believe.

“Isla is a great member of our class because she is always willing to share what she has learned with others,” said Meriwether teacher Heather Quail. “She is quick to encourage other students and understands it’s okay to make mistakes because that is part of learning.”

She started participating in gymnastics six years ago and enjoys competing against other gymnasts. “I really enjoy the challenge that makes us work harder and harder once we get into a higher level,” she said. “I plan on doing gymnastics until I can’t anymore.”



For her career, Isla aspires to be a veterinarian, a singer or an artist.