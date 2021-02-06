Jerry Eckrom Virtual Talk on Remembered Drums-A History of the Puget Sound Indian War

Submitted by Emily Molina- SHMA Liaison to Friends of the Steilacoom Library.

Join the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association, Friends of the Steilacoom Library, and the Pierce County Library for a free virtual talk on February 12 at 2 pm by History Interpreter, Story Teller, and Author, Jerry Eckrom, as he discusses his book, Remembered Drums- A History of the Puget Sound Indian War.

Jerry Eckrom, author of Remembered Drums- A History of the Puget Sound Indian War. Credit-Jerry Eckrom

The talk will be a general overview of the war and its impact on the area, as well as his personal experiences in researching and writing the history.

Guests can sign up for the virtual presentation by registering here.

Credit- Jerry Eckrom