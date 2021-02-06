Initial regular unemployment claims decreased while continued claims increased Jan. 24-30

During the week of January 24-30, there were 16,102 initial regular unemployment claims (down 2.2 percent from the prior week) and 489,741 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories (up 1.6 percent from the prior week) filed by Washingtonians, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD).

Initial regular claims applications remain at elevated levels and are at 147 percent above last year’s weekly new claims applications.

Initial claims for regular unemployment, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) all decreased over the week.

Reductions in layoffs in accommodation and food services drove a decrease in new regular jobless claims last week. Regular initial claims in the accommodation and food services sector decreased by 219 claims over the week to 1,595 total regular initial claims.

Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (PUEC) claims accounted for the increase in continued claims over the week. Pandemic Unemployment Compensation claims increased across all industry sectors over the week, with Accommodation and Food services (+5,944) and Construction (+2,518) sectors experiencing the largest increases.

In the week ending January 30, ESD paid out over $268 million for 314,546 individual claims. Since the crisis began in March, ESD has paid more than $14.3 billion in benefits to over a million Washingtonians.

Unemployment claim type Week ofJanuary 24- January 30 Week ofJanuary 17- January 23 Week ofJanuary 10- January 16 Regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) initial claims 16,102 16,461 19,212 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims 3,623 3,829 4,482 Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims 6,591 6,932 8,082 Continued/ongoing weekly claims 463,425 454,936 437,025 Total claims 489,741 482,158 468,801

