131 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths confirmed Feb. 5

On Feb. 5, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 336.6. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

We confirmed 131 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths:

A woman in her 70s from Tacoma.

A man in his 30s from Tacoma.

A man in his 80s from Tacoma.

We reported 2,509 cases in the last 14 days. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 216.9. Our totals are 33,644 cases and 411 deaths.

Starting this weekend, we will discontinue reporting on weekends and holidays. We will report cases from the weekend on Mondays. Learn more in this recent blog.

We’ve updated several dashboards this week to reflect Roadmap to Recovery metrics:

Measuring COVID-19 spread in Pierce County dashboard now has Puget Sound region and Pierce County data for Roadmap to Recovery phases.

Schools Metric dashboard show low, medium, or high risk in DOH’s decision matrix.

Replaced several COVID-19 demographics tables with a single dashboard.

