Steilacoom Town Administrator Feb. 5 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – February 16, 2021, at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/81969008906

Planning Commission – February 8, 2021 at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/82279385893

Planning Commission – February 22, 2021 at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/84058089163

Civil Service Commission – March 4, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/84180661978

Preservation and Review Board – February 24, 2021 at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/84459942474

(*) Meetings are being conducted via Zoom. Additional information is on the applicable meeting’s agenda.

Website Update – Report a Concern:

Two new sections have been added to the Town’s website allowing for individuals to report concerns.

For concerns of a general nature, the following link may be used:

townofsteilacoom.org/232/Report-a-Concern. This link will take you to a page which has the following information:

To report a concern to the Town’s staff, please submit the following information via email to: paul.loveless@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Location of concern.

Time of day when concern occurs.

Description of concern.

For concerns related to Public Safety, the following options are available on the Public Safety page:

Online Reporting for Suspicious Activity or Traffic

To anonymously report suspicious activity, please email the department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us.

To report persistent traffic concerns, please submit the following information via email to the department at: traffic@ci.steilacoom.wa.us.

Location of concern.

Time of day when concern occurs.

Description of concerning behavior.

Noxious Weed Management:

Melody Meyer, Community Outreach & Education Specialist for the Pierce County Noxious Weed Control Board, will present a training session on identification and management of noxious weeds on February 16th from 3 – 4 pm. This information will help homeowners control weeds on their properties and empower our Steilacoom parks and trails volunteers to target priority invasive plants in our parks and trails.

The link to join the February 16 webinar is: zoom.us/j/2532448190?pwd=UWhURXVuNnBaY3NQaFFKRTFtVjZqUT09

Questions? Contact Nancy Henderson, nehenders@comcast.net.

Planning and Community Development:

Public Notices for Applications:

On a trial basis, we are posting public notices for development applications on the Town’s official website at

townofsteilacoom.org/. Current applications are:

1. Comprehensive Plan revisions and zoning of the mill site at 4302 Chambers Creek Road.

Planning Commission Meeting:

The Steilacoom Planning Commission will continue their public hearing on Monday, February 8, 2021, to redesignate and rezone the mill site property. The meeting is at 6:30 PM and may be accessed virtually via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/82279385893

An additional meeting to address this topic has been scheduled for February 22, 2021. The meeting is at 6:30 PM and may be accessed virtually via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/84058089163

Community Services:

Childcare:

The Town provides childcare from 7:00 AM to 5:45 PM at Cherrydale School. Registration is currently open. Additional information is available on the Town’s official website or contact the Community Center at 253.581.1076. townofsteilacoom.org/156/Youth-Programs

Public Safety:

Over the past week, 70 Public Safety incidents occurred in town, including the following:

Emergency and patrol incidents:

10 medical aid responses

23 suspicious circumstance/security checks

1 response for persons in crisis/welfare checks

10 traffic stops

1 parking enforcement incident

1 death investigation

Crimes against persons:

1 incident of domestic violence/disturbance

Crimes against property:

1 incident of vehicle prowl

No-contact online crime reporting is available. Please see the Public Safety webpage for more details: townofsteilacoom.org/160/Public-Safety

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted the mechanic replacing worn parts on the sweeper; cleared branches and limbs from the rights-of-way that were damaged during the recent adverse weather; cleaned culverts, catch basins and other storm water facilities; Passage; inspected construction sites; and performed other maintenance activities.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew responded to a ½ power issue in the 2300 block of Worthington Street; inspected a utility trench in the 1100 block of Walnut Lane; performed end of month readings; assisted the Water/Sewer crew; continued annual infrared testing of the system; and performed other maintenance activities.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew inspected a new sewer main extension for the Stevens Street short plat; performed sewer inspections for the new building at Western State Hospital; inspected a side-sewer replacement in the 2400 block of D Street; completed annual fuel tank inspection and testing at the Sunnyside pump station in accordance with DOE requirements; attended the pre-construction meeting for the Marietta Street lift station upgrade project; and performed other maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew repaired damaged furniture at the Public Safety Department; cleaned and applied moss control on the Community Center roof; continued cleaning storm debris from area parks; and performed other maintenance activities.

Other:

COVID-19 Update:

Pierce County moved to Phase 2 on Monday, February 1 under the “Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery” COVID-19 phased recovery plan. Town management is working on a plan for a limited access reopening of the Community Center effective February 16, 2021. Only participants in specifically approved programs will be allowed access to the facilities. These programs have COVID-19 plans on file and include currently:

1. Ballot/Dance classes.

2. Weight room and fitness facilities (by appointment only).

3. Aerobics (starting March 1, 2021).

4. Meal site. (Take out basis only currently and until further notice).

We are reviewing options related to other programs and staff is hopeful that this list will be expanded soon.

Steilacoom Ferry Landing Ramp Repair

What’s Happening

Pierce County is replacing the main hydraulic cylinder on the Steilacoom Ferry ramp transfer span which will improve the operation of the transfer span. The work is expected to run from March 1 to mid-April.

This work will take place at night Sunday through Thursday from 8:45 p.m.- 5:15 a.m. A barge will provide the contractor with equipment and materials to complete the work. The contractor hired to do the work is American Construction with a bid of $420,000.

Impacts to the Ferry Schedule

Due to the work, there will be impacts to the ferry schedule:

The first ferry run will depart from Anderson Island outbound to Steilacoom at 5:15 a.m. Mon.- Thurs.

The final ferry run of the day will be departing Steilacoom at 8:35 p.m. Mon.- Thurs.

There will be no impact to the ferry schedule Friday evenings, Saturday morning or evening, or Sunday morning.

No impacts to the Ketron Island ferry schedule.