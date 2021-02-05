Coffee Chat and Change the world on Feb. 8

Mardi Gras is on the way and President’s Day too. Here, in the nick of time, Coffee Chat (and Change the World) will bring people together from all over the country to make the day a little more pleasant on Monday, Feb. 8 at 9 am Pacific Time.

Mardi Gras Parad by Dorothy Wilhelm

In one fast moving, free, hour:

In honor of President’s Day, Bil Lewis of Boston will share a glimpse of the portrait of President James Madison that he brings to classrooms all over America.

Personal Chef Anessa McClendon (from Canby, OR) demonstrates Teeny Tiny King Cakes. (I must admit, my daughter asked in horror, "But where will they put the baby?" I don't know.) Coffee Chat does not answer unanswerable questions. We do grant that there is supposed to be a miniature baby – plastic not real – in every King Cake. Here is the link for the mini King Cake Recipes.

Father Fred Mayovsky, SJ continues with Father Fred Tells It Like It Is. He'll answer questions from listeners, sort of Dear Abby with a Roman collar. Be sure and get your questions to us at www.mygenerationgap.com

Craft – Sandra Solon from Maple Ridge B.C. so launch a community craft project that can involve the whole family. Listeners who reported being confused by Sam Longoria's story of life in Hollywood will get one more try.

Bil Lewis of Boston has portrayed President James Madison all over the world.

Coffee Chat (and change the world) is a free series of virtual programs devoted to building community and finding resources in the American community. To register, or with questions www.mygenerationgap.com