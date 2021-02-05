Buffalo Soldiers Museum Hosting Virtual Baseball Event on Feb. 25

In celebration of Black History Month, the Tacoma Buffalo Soldiers Museum is hosting a virtual baseball event on Thursday, Feb 25 at 6:30 pm PST. This 45 minute program will feature a virtual panel of celebrity guests and call-in attendees.

Panelists will discuss “Buffalo Soldier” history as well as share personal experiences in the Negro League and the National Baseball League. Discussion on individual contributors to these historic events will also occur. Virtual attendees will be able to ask questions of the panelists.

Guest panelist include Seattle born Bill North, former outfielder for the Oakland A’s and San Francisco Giants. Joe Staton, also born in Seattle, who played first base for the Detroit Tigers, Lyle Wilson author of “Sunday Afternoons at Garfield Park … Seattle’s Black Baseball Teams 1911 to 1951” and Aaron Pointer, former outfielder for the Houston Astro’s and brother of the famous Pointer Sisters singing group. Members of the Tacoma Buffalo Soldiers Museum will also be on the panel.

This unique and informative event is free to everyone, but you must pre-register at the link below in order to receive the Zoom information needed to attend the event. Once on the link, just click the register block.

Additional information is available by calling the Buffalo Soldiers Museum at 253-272-4257. You can also ask about the museum’s new, first ever 2021 “Buffalo Soldiers Military Baseball Calendar” which is now available for purchase.

Don’t miss out on this free, first ever, historic baseball program…register today!

