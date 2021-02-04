W Stewart Ave in Puyallup temporary parking removal and lane shifts

Sound Transit’s contractor will conduct stormwater work on W Stewart Avenue between 5th and 8th Streets NW which will require lane shifts and temporary parking restrictions.

When

Starting as early as Thursday, February 4, and lasting up to a week. Work will take place Mondays through Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Where

W Stewart Ave, between 5th and 8th Streets NW. Temporary parking restrictions will be on the north side of W. Stewart Avenue. (See map below.)

More

Flaggers will be positioned for temporary lane shifts and potential brief need to stop traffic.

Driveway access will be maintained at all times.

Due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues, dates and times are subject to change.