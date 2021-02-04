W Stewart Ave in Puyallup temporary parking removal and lane shifts

Sound Transit’s contractor will conduct stormwater work on W Stewart Avenue between 5th and 8th Streets NW which will require lane shifts and temporary parking restrictions.
When
Starting as early as Thursday, February 4, and lasting up to a week. Work will take place Mondays through Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.
Where
W Stewart Ave, between 5th and 8th Streets NW. Temporary parking restrictions will be on the north side of W. Stewart Avenue. (See map below.)
More
- Flaggers will be positioned for temporary lane shifts and potential brief need to stop traffic.
- Driveway access will be maintained at all times.
- Due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues, dates and times are subject to change.
