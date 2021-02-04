The Suburban Times

W Stewart Ave in Puyallup temporary parking removal and lane shifts

Sound Transit’s contractor will conduct stormwater work on W Stewart Avenue between 5th and 8th Streets NW which will require lane shifts and temporary parking restrictions. 

When

Starting as early as Thursday, February 4, and lasting up to a week. Work will take place Mondays through Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. 

Where

W Stewart Ave, between 5th and 8th Streets NW. Temporary parking restrictions will be on the north side of W. Stewart Avenue. (See map below.)

More

  • Flaggers will be positioned for temporary lane shifts and potential brief need to stop traffic. 
  • Driveway access will be maintained at all times. 
  • Due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues, dates and times are subject to change. 

