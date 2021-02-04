Thumb-sucking and Pacifiers: Are They Bad for Your Child’s Teeth?

Submitted by Jeff Reynolds, DMD.

Parenting experts have long recognized that young children sucking on their fingers, pacifiers, and objects is normal developmental behavior which often begins in the womb. The American Association of Pediatric Dentists (AAPD) recognizes these behaviors provide a sense of security and a way to make contact with, and to learn about, the world. However, these behaviors can become destructive in the growth and development of a child’s teeth and jaws if allowed to continue over a long period of time.

Most children begin nonnutritive sucking long before they enter the world, and often stop on their own between the ages of two and four. It’s likely that after the age of three a pediatric dentist may recommend helping the child quit their habit. If parents and the child’s dentist are unable to prevent destructive sucking habits, a child’s upper front teeth may begin tipping towards their lip or not come in properly. It can also affect the way a child’s teeth bite together and the growth of their jaws.

Pacifier use is normal behavior for young children, but it does need to stop before it becomes destructive.

I recommend children make their first visit to the dentist by their first birthday or no later than six months after their first tooth appears, whichever comes first. If parents start to notice changes in their child’s teeth or bite, they should talk to their pediatric or family dentist about the changes. Even though a child’s permanent teeth won’t begin to come in until around the age of six, it’s important to begin regular dental visits, brushing twice a day and flossing once a day at an early age. We are there to help ensure your child’s baby teeth and permanent teeth are healthy.

If a child is struggling to quit their thumb-sucking or pacifier habit, I recommend that parents support their child through praise, reminders, and teaching their child about why it is important to replace their thumb-sucking or pacifier habit with something else.

Sucking behaviors are often a coping mechanism for anxiety and insecurity.

Praising your child in situations which make them uncomfortable will encourage alternative healthy coping mechanisms that will be helpful to your child for the rest of their life. Praise is a good first step towards leaving behind their thumb-sucking and pacifier.

We adults know how hard it is to break habits, because we often do them without thinking. It is the same for a child who is working towards eliminating their thumb-sucking habit. By using a physical reminder – like a bandage on a thumb during the day, or a sock over their hand at night – it can help alert the child to their habit and remind them to try a different coping mechanism in that moment.

Finally, I suggest empowering your child to actively participate and understand why it’s time to replace their thumb-sucking or pacifier habit with something else by explaining why it’s important to stop those behaviors when they reach a certain age. Their pediatric dentist can help explain to them why it is important to stop and how their oral health will be affected in terms they can easily understand.

It’s important to understand that thumb-sucking and pacifier use is not bad and it is an important milestone in a child’s development, but it does need to end before it becomes destructive – and some kids need help stopping these behaviors.

Pediatric dentists who specialize in working with children and creating a kid-friendly dental office are a great resource for parents if they are struggling to ween their child off their habit. These specialists are also a great partner for parents when setting children up for dental health success through preventative care in the office and at home.

Jeff Reynolds, DMD is Delta Dental member dentist and serves as the Dental Care & Dental Director for Community Health Care (www.commhealth.org).