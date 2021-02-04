117 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, no new deaths confirmed Feb. 3

On Feb. 3, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 341.5. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

We confirmed 117 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

We reported 2,815 cases in the last 14 days. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 220. Our totals are 33,349 cases and 404 deaths.

We’ve updated several dashboards this week to reflect Roadmap to Recovery metrics:

Weekly vaccination information.

Measuring COVID-19 spread in Pierce County dashboard now has Puget Sound region and Pierce County data for Roadmap to Recovery phases.

Schools Metric dashboard show low, medium, or high risk in DOH’s decision matrix.

Yesterday, we replaced several COVID-19 demographics table with a single dashboard.

Starting this weekend, we will discontinue reporting on weekends and holidays. We will report cases from the weekend on Mondays. Learn more in this recent blog.

Find more information on: