University Place Police Chief’s Corner

Submitted by Chief Greg Premo.

I want to remind everyone to make plans to join us (virtually via Microsoft Teams) tomorrow night, Thursday, Feb. 4 for our 2021 Public Safety Forum. We will begin at 6 p.m. at which time I will provide a high-level overview of some of the major topics related to public safety in University Place. I will then address some of the questions that were sent to me in advance. Before we wrap up, there will be time for a “real-time” question-and-answer session as well.

I want to do my best to address as many of your questions as possible, but I realize that it can be difficult to do that in just one session. That’s why on Thursday, March 4, I will launch my first “Conversation with the Chief.” My goal in these sessions will be to do a “deep dive” on a different topic related to public safety. I invite you to email us with your thoughts on the topics you’d like to see me cover in-depth, as well as the time of day that these conversations might work best for you (lunch, afternoon, evening). I’ll provide information on the March topic and time of the conversation in my next Chief’s Corner.

Greg Premo

For the time being, these conversations will also be held virtually via Teams. You can email us to register and then we will send you the invite information. These will be casual conversations that will enable me to engage with you and other members of our community while also providing more detailed information on topics that are of interest to you.

I hope you will join me every month and also participate in the Public Safety Forum tomorrow night. Please make sure you have Teams loaded onto your phone, tablet or desktop computer in advance so you’ll be ready to join us at 6 p.m.