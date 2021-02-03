Symphony Tacoma Online Programs for February 2021

Tacoma, WA— Symphony Tacoma will continue to deliver musical experiences to patrons and community members through three online series:

The Interludes Series presents new chamber music performances by small groups of socially-distanced musicians performing themed programming.

The Encore Series rebroadcasts favorite concerts from the Symphony’s archives. Audio recordings are accompanied by video segments, photographs and other visuals curated to enhance the performance.

The Facebook Live Series presents conversations with musicians, guest artists and community members for an exclusive look behind the curtain.

FEBRUARY PROGRAMS*:

ETERNAL LIGHT: A COMPOSITION FOR TACOMA

Saturday, February 6

6:30 pm Facebook Live Conversation with the Creative Team

7:30 pm YouTube Premiere

Eternal Light: A Composition for Tacoma is a “musical collage” of original works inspired by Lux Aeterna, a movement in Mozart’s Requiem that expresses words of comfort and hope. Over the summer, thirteen local students ranging in age from 10 to 17 accepted Symphony Tacoma’s invitation to create original music, lyrics, drawings and poetry that reflected their interpretation of “eternal light.” Ioannides, the project’s producer, has taken these submissions and weaved them into a new audio and visual composition to be performed and recorded by the youth who submitted as well as participants from Tacoma Youth Chorus, University Place Presbyterian Church’s Alleluia Singers (children’s choir) and Symphony Tacoma musicians.

The production will premiere on Symphony Tacoma’s YouTube channel at 7:30 pm on Saturday, February 6, 2021. Preceding the premiere will be a Facebook Live conversation with the creative team facilitated by Symphony Tacoma Music Director Sarah Ioannides at 6:30 pm that will be simulcast on YouTube and Facebook.

Collaborating with Ioannides on the project are music producers Kim Scharnberg and Will Scharnberg and filmmaker Fernanda Lamuño Cavanas of Fernanda Films.

SELECTIONS FROM ROMEO AND JULIET

Original performance date: October 19, 2019

Saturday, February 13 | 7:30 pm

Sarah Ioannides, conductor

Tacoma School of the Arts, actors

Prokofiev: Suites from Romeo & Juliet

Symphony Tacoma’s 2019 performance of Romeo and Juliet synthesized Prokofiev’s heart-wrenching ballet score with the most epic love story of all time while actors from Tacoma’s School of the Arts enacted excerpts from Shakespeare’s play. This new production, produced by Timothy Little and Gabriel McPherson, highlights Prokofiev’s score with excerpts from the original performance, rehearsal footage and additional scenes from SOTA’s dramatization of the play.

THAT’S A “WRAP”

Saturday, February 27 | 7:30 pm

Daniel Partridge, principal horn

Sandon Lohr, assistant principal horn

David McBride, third horn

Larry Vevig, fourth horn

That’s a “Wrap” features Symphony Tacoma’s horn quartet showcasing the many moods of the French horn. Selections include:

Carl Maria von Weber, Der Freischütz Fantasie-Quartet

Constantin Homilius, Horn Quartet in B-flat major, op. 38

Nikolai Tcherepnine, Six Pieces for Horn Quartet

Gina Gillie, Horn Quartet No. 1

Kerry Turner, Fanfare for Barcs

All programs premiere on the Symphony’s YouTube channel on the dates listed and will be available to view anytime afterwards. Please visit symphonytacoma.org for more information.

Symphony Tacoma’s February programs are generously sponsored by MultiCare, Tacoma Creates, Arts Fund, the Washington State Arts Commission, National Endowment for the Arts, University of Puget Sound, Charles Wright Academy and the League of American Orchestras.