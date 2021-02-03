MultiCare Launches New Prescription Delivery Service in the South Sound

Tacoma, WA – To make health care even easier for customers, MultiCare Indigo Urgent Care and MultiCare Pharmacy Services have launched a new prescription delivery service.

“We know picking up a prescription after an urgent care visit is never easy, especially for families with kids,” says Ryan Fix, president of MultiCare Retail Health. “By launching this new service, we’re keeping our promise to customers and continuing to innovate on their behalf.”

Prescription delivery will be offered from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the week, meaning even patients who receive care near closing time at Indigo clinics can have prescriptions delivered that day. The $10 fee will cover delivery to all of Pierce County and from all Pierce County Indigo locations, including Bonney Lake, Frederickson, James Center, Orting, Point Ruston and Puyallup. The Auburn-Lakeland Commons and Federal Way Indigos recently rolled out the service and access has been expanded to several MultiCare Occupation Medicine sites, bringing added convenience to injured workers.

“Indigos were designed to radically improve the care experience for customers, and we think this new service will be a big hit with patients,” Fix says. “

The new service is among the health system’s steps to make it easier for patients to get their medications without leaving home.

MultiCare Pharmacy locations throughout the South Sound region, including hospital pharmacies at Good Samaritan, Tacoma General and Auburn Medical Center, are also now offering free prescription delivery by mail. Mail delivery typically takes two or three days, and patients can fill up to 90-day prescriptions in one order, with their doctor’s permission.

For patients who need prescriptions sooner, those same MultiCare Pharmacy locations also offer delivery services within a 30-mile radius for $10.

For urgent care delivery service, Indigo partnered with MultiCare Pharmacy and Phox Health, an on-demand delivery platform for health systems.

“Thanks to our partnership with MultiCare and their commitment to redefine patient care, we’re providing an industry first – same-day prescription delivery to homes and offices, 14 hours a day, seven days a week. We’re thrilled to be a part of the MultiCare family and eager for patients to experience complete, on-demand care,” says Dr. Amit Gir, co-founder and CEO of Phox Health.

Indigo Urgent Cares treat a variety of minor injuries and illnesses, such as sore throats, ear infections, allergies, rashes, small cuts that may require stitches, sprains and minor fractures. Digital X-ray and onsite lab tests are also available, including COVID-19 testing. Patients can schedule a visit online or walk in.

To learn more, visit Indigo Urgent Care.