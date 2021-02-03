Little Church on the Prairie Preschool is Getting Ready for School in September

Submitted by LCOP Preschool.

Little Church on the Prairie Preschool is accepting registrations for the 2021-22 school year. Children 3 through 5 years of age will meet, in age divided classes, beginning in September.

LCOP Preschool has served our community for over 50 years. Teachers are amazing.Their experience and care for children, and their families, is unsurpassed.

For a $100 registration fee, a place for your child will be guaranteed, with no further payments due until July. You may register conveniently on line. Payments are made through the VANCO system. Please view website lcoppreschool.com. Check back soon for a virtual tour of the preschool. For those who qualify, limited help with tuition is available.

The COVID year has placed stress on families and young children. Finding a new normal, with children in groups, where they learn with other children to care, share and gain skills for school success, is important.