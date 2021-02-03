Learn about Washington’s Racist History

Submitted by League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County.

Many of the equity issues organizations and policymakers face today have their roots in intentional laws, policies, and practices that were created decades ago, but continue to impact every sector of our society today.

Knowing our history provides insight and a better understanding of why the inequities we see in our organizations, neighborhoods, and communities exist. This knowledge then equips us to address these inequities through our advocacy efforts, decision-making, and resource allocation choices to eliminate structural barriers which continue to negatively impact historically-marginalized people and communities today.

The League of Women Voters, NAACP and Vibrant Schools are offering a public forum on February 17, 7:00 pm, in which facts about Washington State’s history that most of us were never taught, and how these events, laws, policies and practices are connected to disparities across sectors today, will be described.

Presenter Mary Fertakis has studied state histories in six other states as well as Washington and has extensive knowledge on this topic.

