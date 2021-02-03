LASA Named A Housing Hero

Submitted by Irene Coco, LASA Rent Specialist.

Amanda DeShazo, the E.D. for the Tacoma Affordable Housing Consortium, surprised LASA (Living Access Support Alliance) with a box of goodies in honor of the work they did getting emergency rental assistance out to the community. LASA was named one of the Housing Heroes in Pierce County.

In 2020, LASA provided $1,528,561.36 of emergency rental assistance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to 961 households living in Lakewood, Tacoma and Fife.

Pictured are LASA Staff (L to R): Maria Lucas, Irene Coco, Yuni Medlin, Janne Hutchins, Jeyyonce Cuevas, Allen Arnhold, Jennifer Frisk

LASA is getting ready for a new round of rental assistance. We don’t have funds yet, but we will make an announcement when we are funded. Until then, if you or someone you know is in need of rental assistance, they should call 2-1-1.

Mission of Tacoma Housing Authority: THA provides high quality, stable and sustainable housing and supportive services to people in need. It does this in ways that help them prosper and help our communities become safe, vibrant, prosperous, attractive and just.

Mission of LASA: LASA is a community supported agency committed to the prevention of both homelessness and recurrent homelessness.

LASA Website: LASApierce.org