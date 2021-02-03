Get the technology skills, winning resume and get hired with Library services

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – The Pierce County Library System’s Job + Business Center services can help people develop technology skills, improve their marketability to get a job, and give resources to start or grow a small business.

“With the economic downturn from COVID-19, now, more than ever, people need the free, high quality, credible resources from their Library System,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “With tens of thousands of people seeking jobs in the county’s highly competitive job market, these tech skills and resume and interview help may be just the decisive edge to get the job.”

The Library offers certifications in more than 30 programs, including expert level certifications in Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS), Microsoft Technology Associate (MTA), Adobe and QuickBooks. The certifications are simple and free through the Pierce County Library.

The certifications help build confidence, improve job skills, and help advance careers or get new jobs. Employers report the certifications give job seekers an advantage and they take notice. Hiring managers see technology certifications as a validation of job candidates’ knowledge, initiative and self-motivation. In addition, the certifications have been linked to increased earning power for job seekers and for employees looking to move ahead in their current workplaces.

Also, the Library System offers online resume templates and connects people with live expert help to build a solid, standout resume as well as live interview guidance from professional career coaches to help job candidates shine in interviews.

With the economic downturn and fewer job opportunities, some people may consider now is the time to make their dreams of owning their own business come true. The Library System offers premium, free online resources to start or ignite small businesses.

From writing a business plan and exploring financing options to finding out more about the markets a business may reach, the Library System offers an array of services to help small businesses succeed.

An individual would pay hundreds of dollars to purchase these valuable career resources and services and Pierce County residents can unlock them all for free with a Pierce County Library card. For any of the Job + Business Center services a person needs a Pierce County Library card, computer and internet access. To get started go to jbc.pcls.us.