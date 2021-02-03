Bates President Lin Zhou appointed to state aerospace machinist committee board

TACOMA, Wash. – Bates Technical College President Lin Zhou was recently appointed to the Aerospace Machinist Joint Training Committee Board of Directors. The state-funded, non-profit organization supports the Aerospace Joint Apprenticeship Committee (AJAC) in developing and maintaining aerospace and advanced manufacturing apprenticeship programs across Washington state.

“Bates Technical College has long partnered with the Aerospace Joint Apprenticeship Committee, and I’m honored to join this board to help support the important work they do in our state,” said Zhou.

AJAC launched in 2008 with an investment from Washington state to boost the skills of the aerospace workforce through registered apprenticeship. Since then, AJAC expanded its investment into advanced manufacturing while offering pre-apprenticeship and youth apprenticeship, in addition to registered apprenticeships.

The joint apprenticeship committee holds classes regularly at the college’s Downtown Campus, which also hosts AJAC’s Manufacturing Academy, a hands-on, pre-apprenticeship course aimed at providing incarcerated youth a path to learn advanced manufacturing skills.

Said Zhou, “I am eager to continue working together in this capacity to strengthen Washington state’s aerospace and advanced manufacturing apprenticeship offerings.”

AJAC developed and implemented high-growth, in-demand apprenticeship occupations, including aerospace-focused machinist, automation technician, tool and die maker, industrial maintenance technician, plastic process technician, production technician, industrial manufacturing technician and precision metal fabricator, to serve a variety of demographics, industries and companies across the state.

The non-profit organization serves approximately 400 apprentices per year at nearly 300 companies, partnering with 12 community colleges to ensure that all apprentices are receiving college credits while working toward a journey-level certificate.

To learn more about apprenticeship at Bates Technical College, go to BatesTech.edu/Apprenticeship. For more information about AJAC, go to AJACtraining.org.