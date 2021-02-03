128 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths confirmed Feb. 2

On Feb. 2, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 336.3. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

We confirmed 128 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths:

A man in his 80s from Central Pierce County.

A woman in her 90s from South Pierce County.

A woman in her 60s from Spanaway.

A man in his 80s from East Pierce County.

We reported 2,999 cases in the last 14 days. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 216.6. Our totals are 33,240 cases and 404 deaths.

Today, we replaced multiple COVID-19 demographics tables with a single dashboard. This dashboard provides information on who is experiencing COVID-19. We will update this dashboard on Tuesdays. You can learn more about upcoming changes to case reporting in this recent blog.

