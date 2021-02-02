Track installation on Martin Luther King Jr. Way crosses S. 9th Street this week

Crews continue installing track on the east side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way from 6th Avenue to S. 9th Street and will install track across S. 9th St. as soon as Thursday, Feb 4. Then MLK Jr. Way will be closed to northbound traffic from S. 10th St. to 6th Ave., and S. 9th St. will be closed at MLK Jr. Way east to the alley.

Please follow the detour on S. J St. and allow extra time to reach your destination – thank you. Crews will pull rail into place on Friday, Feb. 5 at 5 a.m. – this will be the last track installed on MLK Jr. Way!

On Division Avenue, crews are installing track from Yakima Ave. to I St. and building a new triangle at Division Ave/N. 1st St./Yakima Ave. In other areas, crews are installing signals and lighting at the intersections along MLK Jr. Way and will move to the Earnest Brazill St. intersection this week. In addition, crews are installing track on E. 25th St. near the Operations and Maintenance Facility.

On Commerce Street, the contractor completed the sewer work and will open the street. Crews will return later to install stormwater pipes in the Commerce St. and S. 9th St. intersection as soon as the weekend of Feb 12. The contractor also plans to start track installation on Commerce St. from S. 7th St. to I-705 in mid-February.

Last week, crews opened 6th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Way north of 6th Avenue. Two sets of track are installed on MLK Jr. Way from 6th Ave to S. 3rd St.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Commerce Street, N. 1st Street, Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, 6th Avenue, S. 7th Street, S. 8th Street, S. 9th Street, S. 11th Street, Earnest Brazill Street, S. 17th Street, and E. 25th Street

When

Week of February 1

Where

Commerce Street between S. 9th St. and crosswalk north of Theater District Station – street to open by the end of the day on Feb. 1.

Division Avenue from to S. G Street to Yakima Ave – street closure. Follow the detour on N. 1st St., Division Ave., S. I St., 6th Ave, and St. Helens.

Division Avenue from Yakima Ave to I St – eastbound lane closure.

N. 1st St. from N. G Street to Yakima Avenue – northbound lane closure near the triangle.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 10th St. to 6th Ave – northbound lane closure. Follow detour on S. J St.

S. 7th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 8th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 9th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way and S. 11th St. intersection – lane restrictions.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Earnest Brazill St. intersection – lane restrictions.

S. 17th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

E. 25th Street from McKinley Ave. to E. J St – eastbound lane closure.