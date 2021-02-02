Send a Valentine to a Lonely Pet in Need

We all deserve love, even if we are still searching for our soulmates!

The animals at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County could really use some of that love right now and there’s a super easy way to make them feel special!

From now until February 14, you can send a Head Over Heels, Madly in Love, Swooning, Love-Struck, or Smitten Valentine to one of the shelter’s adoptable animals.

Your message will be shared on our social media (over 50,000 followers!) and will help give them a promotional boost to reach potential adopters.

All featured pets are long-time residents of the shelter including Queen, a sassy senior who has been in our care for 990 days. And Jingle, a toy-loving Chow Chow mix, who arrived 214 days ago.

All donations will directly benefit abandoned or abused animals at the Society who need food, shelter, and medical care.