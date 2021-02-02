Scholarship Networking can work for you…

Submitted by Facilitator Perry L. Newell.

Tina was a student in the high school where I counseled, she approached me and others to share her plan. She proposed to contract and interned for a group of women in exchange for them underwriting her college costs. Yes, Tina got her Master’s in Business and the group got a return on their investment.

The Funding College Project, and Cash for Kids are non-commercial activities and have been asked to supply to individuals, organizations, newspapers, and community bulletin boards serving the area information about active awards, scholarships and insightful advice.

We have moved to publishing our HONORS, AWARD and SCHOLARSHIPS documents in an electronic format which can be found at: www.educatingouryouth.org

A single approach to obtaining the necessary resources to complete one’s education is not what we recommend!

We have had the opportunity to test several methods with thousands of individuals each year and have found that a number of ways which enable students to succeed.

Internal Revenue Tax Code – will help you determine if you’re eligible for certain educational credits or deductions including the American Opportunity Credit, the Lifetime Learning Credit, and the Tuition and Fees Deduction. www.irs.gov/help/ita/am-i-eligible-to-claim-an-education-credit

Will this process allow you to use these funds to create opportunities for the student?

Beyond the standard Financial Aid Programs, are other state or other programs which may assist you? (these examples are drawn from Washington State)

Heads up: Going to college in Washington will soon become a lot cheaper for prospective students whose families struggle to make ends meet. The program starts in 2020. Washington College Grant (WCG) – readysetgrad.wa.gov/college/washington-college-grant

Washington College Grant – Making College More Affordable, and it’s expected to reach up to 110,000 students. Washington College Grant (WCG) and makes the money an entitlement. Grants can cover up to 100% of tuition plus service and activity fees, and do not need to be paid back.

The Career and Technical Scholarship (CTS) supports Washington students on their path to high-demand trade, STEM and health care occupations. To be eligible, scholars must enroll in an approved program, such as welding, manufacturing or IT, at one of Washington’s 34 community and technical colleges. Scholars are eligible to receive up to $1,500 each quarter for the duration of their program, as well as support services. These scholarship funds are flexible and can be used to cover tuition, fees and other costs of attendance such as housing, transportation, food and more. Information describes the application timeline, eligibility requirements and application requirements. www.waopportunityscholarship.org/students/applicants/cts/

Career Connect Washington – Washington is starting a public-private partnership that will give high-school and college students real- world work experiences, jobs, internships and apprenticeships, closely connecting students to good employment.

One of the ideas: Allowing more high-school students to leave campus for paid internships at local businesses and in exchange, receive high-school credit. Too many people in their teens and twenties spend “a lost decade” trying to figure out what kind of job they want, and how to acquire the training and education they need to get it, said Gov. Jay Inslee, one of the initiative’s biggest cheerleaders. Real World Skills, Real World Experience and Real World Success… careerconnectwa.org/

Are there school or industry specific programs which may be of assistance?

Computer science opportunities, from childhood to career – As part of Amazon’s $50M commitment to Computer Science (CS) Education, students now have access to Advanced Placement (AP) CS course offerings, scholarships, and early college internships through the Amazon Future Engineer (AFE) Pathway. www.amazonfutureengineer.com/

Can a local trainer, teachers, mentors, supplier or trusted advocates be of assistance?

Are your documents ready?

Biographically Statement

Personal Portfolio

Community Awards

School Transcript

Test Scores

References

Thank You Cards

A legal review of documents receive from parties seeking to contract, be reviewed by Legal Counsel, if none is available, a program is, enroll at: plnew.wearelegalshield.com

We do things differently, you’re never too young or too old…

The Funding College Project is about finding and using techniques and strategies to fund school and

post high school activities. We work with students and families internationally. We identify funds, alerting people of existing options, build contacts, answer questions, complete forms and nominations for prizes and awards.

Funding College Project – We do not act as agents and do not participate in the funding of programs or people and serve to bring them to the attention those do provide funding or assistance. If you would like more information contact us.

More resources you should know about, can be found by asking or looking around…

INTERNATIONAL AWARDS FOR ECO-CONSCIOUS YOUTH – Action For Nature (AFN), a U.S.-based non-profit, has sought to recognize and reward young people ages 8-16 who are taking action to solve the world’s tough environmental problems. actionfornature.org/eco-hero-awards

YES, THOSE WHO ARE SMART CAN APPLY IN 7TH GRADE. Young Scholars Program – Sponsor: Jack Kent Cooke Foundation – Amount: Up to $40,000- Program is open to high-performing 7th grade students with financial need. There are other scholarships available too. www.jkcf.org

HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS – Find a clearer path to college, earlier – Earn scholarships from colleges for your achievements as early as 9th grade Sign up—it is free! www.raise.me

SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS CAN BE EASY! Filling out all of those scholarship applications can be time-consuming, but it doesn’t have to be. With Scholar Snapp, apply in a fraction of the time — it’s fast, easy, and free. www.scholarsnapp.org/students/

COLLEGE NAVIGATOR can help you find programs, and resources. nces.ed.gov/collegenavigator/

5 STEPS TO SUCCESSFUL COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP SEARCH – There is free money out there to help you pay for college – you just have to know where to find it and how to apply for scholarships and grants. Use our free student resources and handouts to search colleges, keep track of important deadlines, get expert tips, and search over 3.7 million scholarships and grants, totaling nearly $19 billion. www.scholarships.com/student-resources/

SCHOLARSHIP FINDER – Did you know you can search more than 8,000 scholarships, fellowships, grants, and other financial aid award opportunities on CareerOneStop’s Scholarship Finder? Take a look. bit.ly/2Ahb5nv

RESUME GUIDE – Is it time to update your resume? Take a look CareerOneStop’s free Resume Guide with strategies & sample resumes! #jobsearch bit.ly/2qrBWN7

SUMMER 2021 ONLINE INTRO TO RADIO JOURNALISM WORKSHOP – In this fun, challenging, and hands-on virtual workshop, you’ll learn broadcast journalism and storytelling skills, build your confidence, and work with others while creating a radio story about a person in your home or community.

This is a PAID opportunity open to teens ages 15-18 in the greater Seattle area. This workshop is the entry point to RadioActive’s advanced producer program, a year-round opportunity to collaborate on youth-led radio productions. Applications for summer 2021 will open in late January 2021. www.kuow.org/summer

QUESTBRIDGE – COLLEGE PREP SCHOLARSHIPS – FULL 4 YEAR SCHOLARSHIP – Receive full four-year scholarships through the National College Match.

The QuestBridge College Prep Scholarship gives outstanding low-income high school juniors an early advantage in college admissions. College Prep Scholars are uniquely prepared to gain admission and full scholarships to top-tier colleges through QuestBridge. The majority of College Prep Scholars are selected as Finalists for the QuestBridge National College Match program.

The 2021 College Prep Scholars Program application will open in early February. The deadline will be March 24, 2021. Join our mailing list to be notified when the application opens.

Applying to college can seem daunting, and the prospect of paying for it can seem even more overwhelming. But it doesn’t have to be. The College Prep Scholars Program equips high-achieving high school juniors from low-income backgrounds with the knowledge, confidence, and resources to apply to top colleges.

Why apply as a junior? Being a College Prep Scholar is a notable distinction that shows our 42 college partners that you are a competitive candidate for admission. In addition, your application will automatically carry over for the National College Match when you’re a senior, giving you a head start on applying for a full four-year scholarship to our college partners. College Prep Scholars are historically five times more likely than other applicants to receive full four-year scholarships through the National College Match. www.questbridge.org/high…/college-prep-scholars

NOTICE: SENIORS, DON’T MISS OUT: YOUR CHANCE TO BECOME ELIGIBLE FOR A SCHOLARSHIP FOR COMPLETING THE FAFSA ENDS ON FEBRUARY 28, 2021 – Scholarships will be awarded to students who complete the FAFSA through February. Click Earn Scholarships to join the program.

Get help from Wyatt?, a free FAFSA assistance chatbot that you can text with. Learn how to sign up at getfafsahelp.org.

Millions in Scholarships, Thousands of $500 Winners – The College Board Opportunity Scholarships offer nearly $5 million in scholarships each year as a way to reward you for your efforts to plan and pay for college. The program is currently open to the class of 2021 and 2022.

Class of 2022: Complete these six college planning steps for six separate chances at $500. When you finish all six, you’ll be entered into a drawing for a $40,000 scholarship, but you can still earn money even if you don’t complete them all. Class of 2021: Log in to see scholarships just for you. opportunity.collegeboard.org/home

SCHOLARSHIP AMERICA – We’re Your People – There are tons of scholarships out there, designed to help students like you get to—and stay in—college. Start exploring and start the application process with the click of a button. We Have One Passion – Every Student.

At Scholarship America, we’re passionate about student success. It’s what drives us. Developing leading scholarship solutions and partnering with people who also believe that a student should never, ever give up on their dream because they didn’t think it was possible. scholarshipamerica.org/students/browse-scholarships/

JAPANESE AMERICAN CITIZENS LEAGUE – NATIONAL SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM – The JACL has been helping students achieve their educational dreams with the National Scholarship and Awards Program since 1946. The program currently offers over 30 awards, with an annual total of over $70,000 in scholarships to qualified students nationwide.

The National Scholarship and Awards Program offer scholarships to students who are entering freshman, undergraduate, graduate, law, in the creative & performing arts, and those with financial need. All scholarships are one-time awards.

As of the new 2021 scholarship cycle, the National JACL Scholarship Program will now be totally online! This means all of the applications can be done on your computer/tablet through the online application form and submitted online. NO MAILING REQUIRED! As such there will be some new guidelines and changes which you can find listed below in the 2021 Scholarship Guidelines document and on the applications themselves. Also note, the applications will NOT save if you close or reload your window, so please fill them out in one sitting! Please note: In addition to the National JACL Scholarship Program, many JACL chapters administer their own local scholarship programs. Every applicant must be an active National JACL member. JACL membership is open to everyone of any ethnic background. All who meet eligibility criteria are welcomed and encouraged to apply. jacl.org/jacl-national-scholarship-program/

THE SCHOLASTIC ART & WRITING AWARDS are presented by the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers. The Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to identify students with exceptional artistic and literary talent and present their remarkable work to the world through the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. The Awards give students opportunities for recognition, exhibition, publication, and scholarships. Students across America entered nearly 320,000 original works in 2020 in 28 different categories of art and writing. www.artandwriting.org/programs/

“LATINOS IN COLLEGE is a not-for-profit organization incorporated in the State of New York. Our website, www.latinosincollege.com is the only all-encompassing resource for assisting Latino students and their families in choosing schools, finding funding, and succeeding in college. The website aims to not only provide links to resources but also to answer any college related question in Spanish or English that students might have.” See more at: finder.hsf.net/

CARTER ROGER WILLIAMS SCHOLARSHIP – Sponsor: Carter Roger Williams Initiative – Amount: Up to $20,000 – Closing Date: February 12, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors in the state of Rhode Island who have been accepted to attend an accredited post-secondary institution. www.findingrogerwilliams.com/scholarships/roger-williams-scholarship

HSF GENERAL COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS – Sponsor: Hispanic Scholarship Fund (HSF) – Amount: Up to $5,000 – Closing Date: February 15, 2021 – Description: Scholarship is open to students of Hispanic descent who are graduating high school seniors, community colleges students, transfer students, college students, or graduate students. All majors and graduate fields are accepted, but there is an emphasis on STEM majors. www.hsf.net/en_US/scholarship

Simon Youth Scholarships – Sponsor: Simon Youth Foundation – Amount: Up to $10,000 – Closing Date: February 17, 2021 – Description: Scholarships are open to graduating high school seniors and current college students who attend one of the Simon Youth Foundation Academies, live near a Simon Mall Property, or are a son or daughter of an employee of Simon Property Group. programs.applyists.com/syf/

THEDREAM.US NATIONAL SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM – Sponsor: The Dream.US Scholarship Program – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: February 25, 2021 – Description: Applicant must be a DREAMer who is DACA eligible and has applied for or received DACA approval. Applicant must be a first time college student and intend to attend a partner college (details available on website). In addition to the national scholarship, there is location specific scholarships (states where they face paying out-of-state tuition or will not admit students to their universities). www.thedream.us/scholarships/national-scholarship/

Honors, Awards & Scholarship Information is updated often. www.educatingouryourh.org