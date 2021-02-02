Announcement of WIOA Young Adult Services Request for Proposals

Tacoma, WA – WorkForce Central announced the release of a Request for Proposals (RFP) on February 1, 2021, seeking entities to provide Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Young Adult Services in Pierce County. These services prepare young adults ages 16-24 for employment, including career pathway exploration, job coaching, training, work experience, and additional supports with the ultimate goal of ensuring young adults gain and retain paid employment at a living wage.

WorkForce Central has identified three overarching goals for Young Adult Services.

Build collaboration and coordination between all types of young adult service providers and community-based organizations.

Improve outreach, services, and positive outcomes for young adults who are furthest from opportunities and experience systemic barriers to employment.

Increase utilization of innovative, high impact, and best practice strategies, programs, and technology.

“Organizations of all sizes and types are encouraged to apply,” said Deborah Howell, Chief Operations Officer at WorkForce Central. “We welcome proposals from consortiums of organizations and single organizations, especially those that are local and whose leadership reflects the rich diversity of the Pierce County community. We are looking for organizations that demonstrate expertise and experience in successfully serving populations furthest from opportunity and those facing systemic barriers to employment by delivering high impact, innovative workforce development services.”

Those interested in submitting a proposal will have an opportunity to ask questions regarding the RFP during a virtual Bidder’s Conference on February 10, 2021. The required Notification of Intent is due by February 19, 2021, and the Proposal Package is due by March 3, 2021.

The Young Adult Services RFP and additional information are available to view on WorkForce Central’s website. Interested bidders may email questions regarding the RFP to procurement@workforce-central.org.