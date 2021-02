Tacoma’s Lauren Herren has been named to the Dean’s List of Academic Honors at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas. Dean’s List members are undergraduates who have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours. The university would like to recognize the following students for earning the honor for the Fall 2020 semester.

