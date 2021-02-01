Letter: Disagreement

Submitted by William Elder.

What the hell are you people talking about? Shut up! I am trying to watch my show.

Yes, I am right, are you too stupid to see it?

No, I can see quite clearly. How dumb are you?

These are the summary of reactions to the questions central to the survival of American democracy into the 21st Century. Winston Churchill delivered himself of a quote— among the many who remember who Churchill was and what he stood for— that might be brought up short by hearing him say— “The best argument against Democracy is a five-minute conversation with the average voter.” British, of course, then. But American without doubt, now.

We are all not as smart as we all think we are. Not, at least, smart enough to open our yaps whenever we feel like it, to say whatever we want to say, regardless of what we say, without regard to what effect it will have on our fellow citizens and what they may have to say in return. Civility must be in play among our assertions of free speech— not a silencing one, but an important modifying one, among we who find it to our mutual advantage to try and find a way to agree to disagree, short of than killing each other over questions that have come to be reduced to yes or no. It is what civility has come to be defined as being— a very old, very important, lesson, with applications in our daily lives no less than minute to minute. We need to remind ourselves, as quickly as our tongues travel, to rein them in, be thoughtful of each other.

When our emotions erupt out of our mouths like fireworks, enjoy them for their sparkle, but remember them as momentary explosions, soon extinguished, soon forgotten. Don’t linger with a burnt taste in your mouth. Spit it out.

Where once was a burnt night sky, full of sparks, there now burns a sky of real stars. A new dawn approaches. A calmness settles in, a deep nighttime before an enriching morn. Birds know it, squirrels know it— a new season nudges up to us, to welcome it in. After all the darkness we have endured, have we not the courage, the joy, to embrace hope and all its promises with open arms? Open our ourselves to tomorrow? I, for one, plan to wipe my leaky nose, and join all my neighbors in joyous sniveling! Pay Beethoven’s Ninth for up-lift. Whistle for fun.

