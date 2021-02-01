JBLM-North Access Road Improvement Project Update

The construction contract for Phase I will be advertised beginning February 9, 2021. Construction on this phase is anticipated to start in April 2021.

Construction of this project will require significant detours for long durations. Extensive utility work and roundabout construction at each intersection will not allow the existing roadways to be utilized while construction is being completed. A list of detours will be maintained on this webpage during construction.

Beginning in April, the section of Gravelly Lake Drive between Nyanza (south) and Veterans Drive will be closed to through traffic. Construction will start at the south end of Gravelly Lake Drive at Nyanza.



Visit the project website to learn more – click here.