Get the most out of your doctor visit

Going to the doctor isn’t what it used to be. With innovative technology and advancements in medicine, it’s expected that we are more informed and engaged with our medical providers. It’s more important now than ever for patients (or their caregivers) to be active participants in their health care conversations.

Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources, in collaboration with the National Institute on Aging, is offering a free opportunity to learn about the philosophy guiding the medical community today. “Talking with Your Doctor,” is an information-only event where participants will learn about provider expectations, how to best prepare for medical appointments and when to bring another person into the conversation for support.

This presentation will be offered twice in February, both online and by telephone:

Thursday, Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Register online: bit.ly/2LdOuD1

Join by phone: 253-215-8782 or 888-788-0099

Webinar ID: 913 2484 5538

Saturday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m.

Register online: bit.ly/3i4gowX

Join by phone: 253-215-8782 or 888-788-0099

Webinar ID: 942 7025 4423

Attendees will be provided with special tools to help maximize health care visits including a preparation form, medication tracker and File of Life. Symptom guides, tip sheets and additional resources will also be available.

“Most clinicians are under a significant time crunch,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources manager. “They can only spend a limited amount of time with each patient. If a patient has not prepared adequately for their visit, it could be time wasted for everyone. Knowing exactly how to describe symptoms, the context for an issue and preparing questions makes a world of difference.”

“Talking with Your Doctor,” presents information from the National Institute on Aging, a federal agency that is part of the National Institutes of Health and the Department of Health and Human Services. This presentation is open to the public, but advance registration is required. For more information call the Pierce County Aging and Disability Resource Center at 253-798-4600 or 800-562-0332.