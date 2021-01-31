204 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, no new deaths confirmed Jan. 30

On Jan. 30, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 337. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

We confirmed 204 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

We reported 3,040 cases in the last 14 days. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 217.1. Our totals are 32,810 cases and 398 deaths.

We recently changed our main dashboard to highlight the 14-day case rate per 100,000. This focus on two-week rates gives us a better look at how COVID-19 affects our region. The 14-day rate includes a 6-day data lag for accuracy. You can learn more about upcoming changes to case reporting on this recent blog.

