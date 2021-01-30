221 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths confirmed Jan. 29

On Jan. 29, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 336.3. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

We confirmed 221 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths:

A man in his 50s from Tacoma.

A man in his 60s from Puyallup.

A man in his 50s from Bonney Lake.

A woman in her 90s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 80s from Lakewood.

A man in his 70s from Lakewood.

A woman in her 80s from Tacoma.

We reported 3,033 cases in the last 14 days. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 216.6. Our totals are 32,606 cases and 398 deaths.

Today, we changed our main dashboard to highlight the 14-day case rate per 100,000. This focus on two-week rates gives us a better look at how COVID-19 affects our region. The 14-day rate includes a 6-day data lag for accuracy. You can learn more about upcoming changes to case reporting on this recent blog.

