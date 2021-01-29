Promising Futures: Hudtloff eighth grader Jaecion Bernard

Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Hudtloff Middle School eighth grader Jaecion Bernard.

He loves learning about history and exploring the way things change over time. He was particularly captivated by the story of Pocahontas. “I liked how moving her story was and how she helped people,” he said. “It was inspiring how she motivated others and fought for her rights as a person.”

“Jaecion’s insight in connecting historic learning and themes with current events is the critical thinking that is so badly needed for our future,” said Hudtloff social studies teacher Ian Lewis.



Jaecion has been playing organized sports since he was six years old and currently plays basketball and football. He enjoys drawing and reading in his spare time and particularly enjoys reading graphic novels featuring superheroes.



For her career, Jaecion wants to be a firefighter. He sees it as a great way to help others and stay physically fit.