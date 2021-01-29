Pierce Transit introduces new online transit trip planner

Pierce Transit has introduced a new online, regional trip planning tool to help transit riders plan trips throughout Pierce County and around Puget Sound. The new Trip Planner, available at PierceTransit.org, includes many new features, such as:

Ability to see your bus in real-time on a map

Option to locate your “to” and “from” locations by pointing to a spot on a map rather than entering an exact address

Ability to view and print bus schedules from your desktop browser

More accurate lookup tool with new preloaded destinations, including landmarks, companies and many other locations

Integrated trip planning that taps a variety of transit modes (local bus, light rail, commuter rail, express bus, ferry and more) integrated together to plan a seamless trip

New step-by-step tutorial

The new Trip Planner is available on both desktop computers and mobile devices. If Pierce Transit customers have questions or comments about the Trip Planner, they should contact Pierce Transit online at PierceTransit.org/contact-us and use the website tab to pose questions or offer feedback.

In addition to the new Trip Planner, Pierce Transit has recently introduced several other new technology tools that are helping customers plan their transit trips and get bus arrival information. Those include:

An official partnership with Transit app, which offers step-by-step trip planning, information about bus load levels, real-time bus tracking and many other features

The ability to text or call 253.533.7084 from a bus stop, enter the stop number and receive a reply about when the next bus will arrive

Real-time bus arrival monitors at transit centers, including Tacoma Dome Station

PiercePay SM mobile ticketing through a partnership with the Hopthru app

mobile ticketing through a partnership with the Hopthru app Route text alerts available for signup at PierceTransit.org/StayConnected

Riders can also plan trips by:

Checking route schedules on PierceTransit.org/pierce-transit-routes

Calling the agency’s Customer Service Office at 253.581.8000, option 1, 1.