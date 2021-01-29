Governor moves Pierce County into Phase 2 of Roadmap to Recovery

TACOMA, Wash.— Gov. Jay Inslee announced on January 28 that Pierce County is among the counties moving into Phase 2 of the “Healthy Washington–Roadmap to Recovery.”

Beginning Feb. 1, restrictions on social gatherings and some businesses will relax as part of Phase 2.

Among the changes:

Pierce County restaurants, fitness centers and entertainment establishments such as theaters, museums and bowling can open at 25% capacity with an 11 p.m. close.

All other indoor activities, including religious and faith-based services, must follow a 25% capacity limit or 50 individuals whichever is less.

Indoor and outdoor sports are permitted to hold league games and competitions.

Outdoor entertaining may host groups of up to 15 with the two-household limit and an overall 75 person maximum.

Wedding and funeral ceremonies and indoor receptions may take place following the appropriate venue requirements.

It’s good news for Pierce County.

“The Governor’s announcement offers some relief from the emotional and financial stresses our residents and businesses have experienced,” said Director of Health Anthony L-T Chen, MD MPH. “While this is good news, we must double down on efforts to get more people vaccinated and reduce the spread of COVID-19. That includes wearing face coverings, maintaining physical distance, staying home when sick and seeking testing if you experience COVID-19 symptoms,” he said.

Pierce County is in the Puget Sound region along with King and Snohomish counties. To move from Phase 1 into Phase 2, the three counties combined now must meet any three of the four metrics outlined in the Roadmap to Recovery plan. Previously, the requirement was to meet all four metrics before advancing to the next phase.

In the metrics released today, the Puget Sound region reached the thresholds in hospital admission rate, ICU occupancy and positivity percentage. The region remains above the threshold in case rate trend.

The region could be returned to Phase 1 if it fails to meet the requirements in the future. The state Department of Health will release new calculations every two weeks. The next announcement will be Feb. 12.



Tacoma-Pierce County is updating its data dashboard to reflect the focus on the Healthy Washington-Road to Recovery metrics and published the blog “Everything you need to know about changes to our COVID-19 data reporting.”

Even as we move into a new phase, it remains critical for people to continue to take steps to stop the spread of COVID-19:

Learn more at www.tpchd.org/roadmap.