Charles Wright Academy Welcomes New CFO

Tacoma — After a national search, Charles Wright Academy (CWA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Gould to Chief Financial Officer.

“Tim has deep financial acumen, a breadth of experience in non-profit work, and knows the Tacoma/Seattle area well,” said Head of School Susan Rice.

Mr. Gould holds a BA in Business Administration from the University of Puget Sound and an MBA from Seattle University, where he also completed a graduate certificate in accounting. He was most recently the CFO for the Make A Wish foundation chapter serving WA and AK and has held roles as the CFO and Finance Director in educational institutions such as Tacoma Community College and Seattle University, as well as other nonprofits such as World Vision.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Charles Wright community. After reviewing the mission and vision of the school, the CFO job posting was at the top of my list in terms of my next potential CFO opportunity,” Mr. Gould said. “In all of my conversations with staff and leadership during the interview process, I was impressed by the genuine care for the students and families in the school and also their commitment to the mission.”

In his 35+ years in the business profession, Mr. Gould has worked in corporate finance for more than 25 years and in nonprofit finance for more than 10 years. Mr. Gould has taught online accounting classes for the University of Phoenix and Grand Canyon University during the past 15 years and has also taught in person for City University and Seattle Pacific University.

“I know that he will bring fresh eyes and a new perspective to the work that lies ahead for us. We are thrilled to welcome Tim to the Tarrier community!” Ms. Rice added.