228 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 1 new death.

On Jan. 28, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 341.7. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

We confirmed 228 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death, a man in his 80s from East Pierce County.

We reported 3,082 cases in the last 14 days. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 220.1. Our totals are 32,385 cases and 390 deaths.

We moved weekly vaccination updates to the top of our dashboards page. More changes to our reporting will be coming soon.

