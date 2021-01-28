Pierce County moving to Phase 2 on Feb. 1

Governor Jay Inslee announced on January 28 that Pierce County moves to Phase 2 on Monday, February 1 under the “Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery” COVID-19 phased recovery plan.

Access guidelines for your business and other Back to Works Resources here.

Reopening Dashboard: a new dashboard has launched to track metrics related to the Governor’s new COVID-19 ‘Roadmap to Recovery’ plan. The Reopening Dashboard will provide an overview of current regional phases and up-to-date metrics relating to the state’s new recovery approach.