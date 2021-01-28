Local Students Earn Dean’s List Recognition from George Fox University

Local students were among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the fall 2020 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list.

DuPont

Jake Magruder, senior, engineering

Lakewood

Luke Bolt, sophomore, exercise science

Claire Broughton, sophomore, cinematic arts

Alex Mills, sophomore, mathematics

Brenna Sclair, junior, exercise science

Steilacoom

Kenzie Grieger, sophomore, graphic design

Tacoma

Angel Lewis, sophomore, exercise science

Emma Reno, junior, elementary education

University Place

Nathan Lawty, junior, history

