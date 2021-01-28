KBTC’s Northwest Now focuses on Boeing’s future in Washington state

COVID-19 had its negative effect on Boeing, but before the pandemic, the aerospace giant had experienced its share of problems including a software issue that caused the deaths of hundreds of people in two separate crashes.

During the middle of the pandemic, Boeing announced that it was moving its 787 production to South Carolina, a decision that will cost our region numerous jobs.

On this edition of Northwest Now, we’ll talk to two experts about the problems that Boeing has been experiencing, and what lies ahead for the company and its future here in Western Washington.

The Emmy and Telly Award-winning public affairs series Northwest Now airs Fridays at 7:30 p.m. on KBTC Public Television , a service of Bates Technical College.

You can also watch past episodes and learn more about the show on our website.

