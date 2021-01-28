CPSD Staff Spotlight: Open Doors assistant secretary Kerita-Malae Fuega

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Open Doors assistant secretary Kerita-Malae Fuega. She is in her fourth year working at Open Doors.

Before coming to Open Doors, Kerita was an enrollment secretary at Tacoma Community College. Working part time, she wanted to move into a full-time job that allowed her to continue working with students.

Open Doors was a perfect fit. “When I was a kid, I would have really benefited from this program,” she said. “I got my GED and that was really my only option at the time.”

She shares her experiences in school when she talks with students who are interested in the program. “I like to give courage to kids who want to take that next step but are afraid,” she said.