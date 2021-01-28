212 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths confirmed Jan. 27

On Jan. 27, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 336.4. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

We confirmed 212 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths:

A woman in her 90s from Tacoma.

A man in his 90s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 40s from Lakewood

A man in his 70s from Lakewood.

We reported 3,034 cases in the last 14 days. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 216.7. Our totals are 32,158 cases and 390 deaths.

Today we moved weekly vaccination updates farther up the page. You can now find them between the first and second dashboards. More changes to our reporting will be coming soon.