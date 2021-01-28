20th Street Drive East in Fife closes 2 weeks in February

TACOMA – Starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 1, Guy F. Atkinson Construction will close a segment of 20th Street East in Fife under Interstate 5 around the clock through Feb. 12.

During the closure, crews will remove temporary equipment used to build the new southbound I-5 Puyallup River Bridge. Crews will also install the drainage system for the bridge.

Travelers and local businesses will have access on either side of the closure. A signed detour will be in place using 20th Street East, Port of Tacoma Road and Pacific Highway East.

The new southbound I-5 Puyallup River Bridge is part of a project that widens I-5 and builds high occupancy vehicle lanes in Tacoma.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.