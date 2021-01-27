THS Celebrates Tacoma’s Musical History

Tacoma Historical Society is delighted to announce the opening of our latest exhibit, “The Glory of Tacoma: Music in the Northwest” which explores the many facets of Tacoma’s diverse musical history. Building on research conducted by Kim Davenport for the latest in our 21 Tales book series, which will be released in conjunction with the exhibit, THS Curator Elizabeth Korsmo has pulled together a broad range of artifacts which shed light on Tacoma history through the lens of music.

We also have two other exhibits on display in our new, larger museum space at 406 Tacoma Avenue South. “A Pioneering Spirit: A Fight for Liberty and Freedom” explores little-known facts about local history through written biographies and a series of larger-than-life oil portraits of African American pioneers by Tacoma-based artist Dionne Bonner. We are proud to also display our “Dreams That Matter” exhibit, which honors people from throughout Tacoma’s history who have worked for social justice and civil rights.

Pandemic restrictions are currently such that we must require you to make an appointment to schedule your visit – but we have made it easy to do so! Visit our website at www.tacomahistory.org/current-exhibit to learn more about the current exhibits, and then visit Calendly to sign up for a time for your masked visit to explore Tacoma history!