Letter: Living up to our own time

Submitted by Beth Prevo, Lakewood.

Weary, with shiny glimmers of hope around the edges. That’s me. But families worldwide are weary but hopeless because they’re hungry. Through RESULTS.org, I’ve learned that by 2022, 9 million severely malnourished children are likely to “waste” and experience higher death rates.

Over 2 million kids could become “stunted” and not reach their physical or cognitive potential. Another 168,000 undernourished children could die. Global disasters clamor for global solutions. New relief of $1.2 billion can mitigate this nutrition disaster.

National youth poet laureate, Amanda Gorman, said, “If we’re to live up to our own time, then victory won’t lie in the blade, but in all the bridges we’ve made.” Let’s build a bridge and help save these young lives by asking Senators Murray and Cantwell and Representative Strickland to include global nutrition funding in COVID relief. This small investment can build bridges, saving our neighbors’ lives.

