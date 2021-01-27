Advance planning for funerals eases burdens

Few people are comfortable talking about death but making funeral arrangements ahead of time is beneficial in more ways than one. Decisions made in haste or under pressure are often not the best decisions, especially after the passing of a loved one. Pre-planning your funeral can reduce the emotional and financial burden on families while honoring your final wishes.

“All About Funerals: Making the Most of a Stressful Time,” is a helpful overview of the many practical, immediate decisions that must be made when a person dies. Participants will receive vital information and resources to navigate problems families often face at the time of death.

This free presentation will be held twice in February, both online and by telephone:

Thursday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Register online: bit.ly/3aBiC5l

Join by phone: 253-215-8782 or 888-788-0099

Webinar ID: 938 3022 4121

Saturday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m.

Register online: bit.ly/2WBXcgc

Join by phone: 253-215-8782 or 888-788-0099

Webinar ID: 951 0968 0909

By many estimates, there are over 100 decisions families need to make at the time of death – many within 72 hours of one’s passing. These include transportation of the body, choosing a funeral home, disposition of the remains, obituary, memorialization, planning a service, obtaining death certificates and more.

“Only about one-quarter of Americans have talked with a loved one about their funeral wishes,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources manager. “We don’t like to think about it, but death is inevitable for all of us. Doing some advance planning lifts a huge burden from the shoulders of our families. It’s a special gift for each person to think about final arrangements – what we want and what we do not want – including possible organ donation, funeral ceremony, final disposition, obituary and the like.”

“All About Funerals: Making the Most of a Stressful Time,” will be presented by Ray Fernandez, Family Service manager at Mountain View Funeral Home in Tacoma. This informational workshop is sponsored by the Pierce County Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC). This event is open to the public, but advance registration is required. For help registering contact the ADRC at 253-798-4600.