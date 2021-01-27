224 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths confirmed Jan. 26

On Jan. 26, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 359.3. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

We confirmed 224 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths:

A woman in her 90s from Gig Harbor.

A man in his 70s from South Pierce County.

A woman in her 90s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 80s from Lakewood.

We reported 3,241 cases in the last 14 days. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 231.5. Our totals are 31,946 cases and 386 deaths.