Tacoma Public Library extends TPL To Go pick-up services to Eastside Community Center

TACOMA, WASH.— Tacoma Public Library is expanding its TPL to Go pick-up services to Metro Parks Tacoma’s Eastside Community Center at 1721 E 56th St. The service will be available on Tuesdays from 12 to 2 p.m. starting on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Due to the COVID19 pandemic, the Center is closed to the public, however library patrons can pick up their holds at the walk-up window adjacent to the main entrance. In addition, the Library’s book drop located outside the Eastside Community Center will also open on Tuesday, Feb. 2 for materials returns.

To utilize TPL To Go at the Eastside Community Center, library patrons should log into their library account at tacomalibrary.org, choose materials in the catalog to place on their holds shelf, and select the Eastside Community Center as their pick-up location. They will receive a notification when their materials are ready. Patrons who need help selecting material can also get recommendations from a librarian by calling 253-280-2800 or by emailing info@tacomalibrary.org.

Along with the items that they place on hold, patrons can also pick up Creative Kits, featuring pre-packaged hands-on activities for children, at any TPL to Go location. Thanks to a partnership with Metro Parks Tacoma, Tacoma Public Library installed its Eastside Microlibrary in the Eastside Community Center in summer of 2019.

The Microlibrary maintains a unique catalog of materials and is often staffed by a TPL Outreach Librarian. Before the pandemic, the Outreach Librarian also brought regular programming for all ages to the Community Center.

While libraries are closed, Tacoma Public Library staff have adapted programming to the virtual arena, with regular events for all ages via streaming platforms like Zoom and Facebook Live. TPL now offers on-demand programs on its YouTube channel as well. For more information on current library services, visit tacomalibrary.org/tpl-now.