LINK: VA’s coronavirus deaths have now surpassed totals from Iraq, Afghanistan wars

MilitaryTimes reports, “The coronavirus pandemic has been deadlier for American veterans than the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars combined.

“On Monday morning, Department of Veterans Affairs officials reported 6,772 patient deaths died from complications related to the virus in the last 10 months. Defense Department officials list 6,756 military casualties in Operation Iraqi Freedom (which lasted more than seven years, from 2003 to 2010) and Operation Enduring Freedom (which lasted from 2001 to 2014).” Read more at MilitaryTimes.com.