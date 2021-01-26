Letter: Do the citizens of Tacoma have to leave Tacoma to be safe?

Submitted by Jim Bisceglia.

Do the citizens of Tacoma have to leave Tacoma to be safe?

The property owners and citizens of Tacoma have been and are being failed by their mayor and the city council. The failure of so-called leadership, to quickly arrest violent rioters, looters, arsonist, thugs who threaten and assault citizens, murder citizens and police officers, leave everyone vulnerable and scared. This failure of leadership results in ever increasing violence and increased danger to our community.

Violent crime had been declining since the 1990’s because of proactive policing policies. The theory with the greatest impact was labeled “Broken Windows” model. The essence of this policy is not to let violations of law go unchallenged.

By controlling minor disorders and first offenses, more serious and escalating crime can be reduced. This model proved to make it safer for people living in the inner city and poorer neighborhoods. Assertive policing protects everyone and especially law-abiding poor—and often minority—citizens trapped in the inner city or ghettos where violence and crime are making a devastating and destructive comeback.

Today radical groups, such as BLM and Antifa, have flourished as the so called, leaders in our country have either, failed to condemn or worse verbally encouraged or financially supported the resulting anarchy. The aiding and abetting by our leaders include their delusion that holding back prosecution and law enforcement will somehow reduce the problem when the result is ever more frequent and more violent attacks. These attacks result in more property destruction, injuries and death to the communities these leaders swore an oath to project.

In the current era of violent riots, looting, increasing attacks on citizens and the murder of police officers how could any leader, worthy of the title, consider decreasing funding for or support of the remaining police offices who are our only protection from these criminals?

The views expressed in this article are the writer’s own.