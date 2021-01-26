Lakewood seeks CBDG, HOME and Human Services input

The City of Lakewood is seeking public input on community needs, including economic development, public services, human services, housing, and community facilities.

The City is developing its FY 2021 Annual Action Plan (July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2022) as required by the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Plan will address strategies the City proposes to undertake with CDBG/HOME funds to benefit low and moderate income individuals.

The public hearing will provide an opportunity for citizens and agencies to provide testimony on community and economic development, housing, and public and human service needs.

Meeting Date: Wednesday, February 10, 2021, 6:00 p.m.

zoom.us/j/96396733523?pwd=MldISUVPMU1BTjhwRTVaK0ljdllDdz09



Meeting ID: 963 9673 3523

Passcode: 249018



Dial by your location

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington D.C)

Persons requiring special accommodations during the hearing are requested to call 253-589-2489 before 5:00 p.m., February 3, 2021.