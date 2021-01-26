Hidden Heroes 2021 – Week #2 – Nettie Craig Asberry & Elijah McCoy

This week’s Hidden Heroes are Nettie Craig Asberry and Elijah McCoy. Please share with others and discuss the important role African Americans play in shaping our community and country. Learn more at the City’s website.
A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.
This week’s Hidden Heroes are Nettie Craig Asberry and Elijah McCoy. Please share with others and discuss the important role African Americans play in shaping our community and country. Learn more at the City’s website.
Leave a Reply