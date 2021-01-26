Educational Opportunities for Parks/Trails Volunteers

There are a couple of great educational opportunities regarding invasive plants coming in February.

February 4, 7-8 am, Management of Noxious Weeds, Presented by Melody Meyer, CommunityOutreach & Education Specialist for the Pierce County Noxious Weed Control Board. Melody will be the speaker at the weekly meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom. Anyone can watch via zoom: us02web.zoom.us/j/86581623914

February 16, 3-4 pm, Ms. Meyer will present a further training session on identification and management of noxious weeds. This information will help homeowners control weeds on their properties and empower our Steilacoom parks and trails volunteers to target priority invasive plants in our parks and trails. zoom.us/j/2532448190?pwd=UWhURXVuNnBaY3NQaFFKRTFtVjZqUT09